Clarksville Police Search for Suspects in Governors Square Mall and Sam’s Club Purse Snatchings

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating two separate robbery/purse-snatching incidents that have occurred within the past week.

The first incident occurred on January 2nd, 2026, at approximately 8:03pm in the parking lot of Governors Square Mall near HomeGoods. The victim, a 28-year-old female, had just exited the store when she was approached by one of three Black male suspects who had followed her. One suspect ran up and snatched her purse, and all three fled the area.

The second incident occurred on January 8th, 2026, at approximately 7:51pm in the parking lot of Sam’s Club, 3315 Guthrie Highway. The 82-year-old victim had placed items in the back of her vehicle and was returning her shopping cart when a suspect who had been lingering in the parking lot ran up and forcibly snatched her purse, which was draped across her body. Security video shows the suspect falling to the ground during the struggle, then grabbing the purse and running to an awaiting vehicle that exited the parking lot and fled toward Kentucky.

The Clarksville Police Department takes crimes targeting our community, especially those involving vulnerable victims, extremely seriously. Investigators believe both incidents are connected, and detectives are actively working these cases and will relentlessly pursue those responsible to ensure they are identified and held accountable.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is urged to call 911 immediately. Video and photos related to these cases are attached.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective E. Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5681.