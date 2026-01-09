Education Freedom Scholarship Brings New Options for Clarksville Academy Students

Clarksville, TN – The Education Freedom Scholarship (EFS), a Tennessee-funded initiative supporting students from Kindergarten through twelfth grade with scholarships for private and independent school education, begins its second year next week. – The Education Freedom Scholarship (EFS), a Tennessee-funded initiative supporting students from Kindergarten through twelfth grade with scholarships for private and independent school education, begins its second year next week.

EFS opened for applications last May and quickly became one of Tennessee’s most sought-after scholarships. For the 2025-2026 academic year, each recipient was awarded $7,295 toward private school tuition. The state received over 42,000 applications, but only 20,000 scholarships were available. Initially, it was stated that additional scholarships would be added in subsequent years, raising the 20,000 to a greater number.

Late last year, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that the new application would open earlier than before. Families currently receiving the scholarship were able to reapply in December and will receive priority for the 2026-2027 school year. New applicants can begin submitting applications at noon on January 13th. Since applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, families are strongly encouraged to apply as soon as the window opens.

Clarksville Academy, the oldest independent school in Montgomery County, received 187 EFS scholarships this year, attributing this success to consistent communication with families. On Tuesday, January 13th, from 11:30am-2:00pm, Clarksville Academy will host a help desk to support families applying for EFS. Administrators will be available to assist with the application process and answer questions about the program. Families who wish to apply for the EFS program and need help are invited to attend.

Please visit the official website to learn which documents are required for the application process: www.tn.gov/education/efs.html

Jennifer Hinote, Head of School, shared, “The Education Freedom Scholarship has truly opened doors for our community. It allows families who may not have thought independent education was possible to pursue the best opportunities for their children. We are proud to see so many of our families empowered by this support, and we look forward to helping even more students benefit from these scholarships.”

If you would like more information on the EFS program and how you can use it at Clarksville Academy, please call Whitney Swallows at 931.647.6311.