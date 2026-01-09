Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady Joins Destinations International 2026 Professional Development Committee

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville Executive Director Angie Brady, CDME, TMP, has been appointed to the Professional Development Committee for 2026 by Destinations International (DI), the world’s largest and most respected association for destination organizations and professionals.

The Professional Development Committee is one of 20 standing DI committees. It creates, provides and reviews session proposals and curating Annual Convention concurrent session content that is engaging, relevant, and valuable to the industry.

“Destinations International is driven by the experienced volunteers who serve on our boards and committees,” said Don Welsh, president & CEO of Destinations International. “We are pleased to appoint Angie to the DI Professional Development Committee, recognizing her expertise and contributions to both her destination and the broader travel and tourism industry. We look forward to Angie being actively engaged in our work advancing destination organizations and professionals as catalysts for their local communities, fostering economic vitality and social impact to benefit residents and visitors alike.

Brady joined Visit Clarksville as executive director in January 2024 and has served in sales and marketing roles for four destination marketing organizations for more than 20 years.

“We are proud to have Angie representing Clarksville on the national stage as a member of the Destinations International Professional Development Committee. It’s a well-deserved recognition of her leadership and expertise in destination marketing,” said Economic Development Council CEO Buck Dellinger. “This appointment reflects Angie’s commitment to professional excellence. As Clarksville continues to grow and attract new visitors, Angie’s connection to Destinations International’s network and resources will strengthen our ability to showcase everything our community has to offer.”

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in Clarksville-Montgomery County. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2024, the economic impact of tourism spending in Clarksville-Montgomery County contributed $419.5 million to the local economy.

About Destinations International

Destinations International is the world’s largest and most respected resource for destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. With more than 10,000 members and partners from over 750 destinations worldwide, the association represents a powerful forward-thinking and collaborative global community.

For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org