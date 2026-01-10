APSU Women’s Basketball Falls 56–53 to Stetson in Tight ASUN Battle at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team took a 56-53 loss to Stetson, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (10-4, 2-2 ASUN) got on the board first with free throws by Anovia Sheals, but a scoring drought from 9:43 until 4:24, which was ended by a layup by Ines Gnahore, allowed Stetson to lead 7-4.

The Governors fought back as a jumper by JaNiah Newell tied the game at 10 with under a minute remaining, but a jumper and layup by Stetson ended the quarter with the Hatters leading 14-10.

Both teams entered a cold spell to start the second frame until a three-pointer by Jorah Eppley with 6:48 remaining. Another Stetson three-pointer allowed the Hatters to take a 20-12 lead, to which the Governors responded with a 7-0 run, including a three-pointer by Mya Williams and layups by Williams and Lameria Thomas, which got them within one of the visitors at 20-19 with three minutes until the break.

Free throws by Williams gave the APSU Govs the lead at 22-21, but Hatters ended the first half with a three-pointer and free throws to take a 27-23 lead into the locker room.

The Hatters managed to build their lead with a three-pointer by Cameron Thomas with 4:49 remaining. The Governors battled back to get within two off a three-pointer by Rucker, as a layup by Jim’Miyah Branton tied the game at 42. Stetson’s free throws ended the third quarter, giving them a 44-42 lead.

Rucker gave the APSU Govs their largest lead of the game at 50-46 with a jumper and layup with 6:32 left in the game. Stetson responded with a free throw and jumper to get back within one at 50-49, as back-to-back layups by Rose Caso tied the game, giving the Hatters the 53-51 lead with 2:24 left on the clock. Branton tied the game with a jumper, but Stetson ended the game with free throws to take the 56-53 ASUN win.

The Governors are back in action on Thursday as they head to face Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Difference

Free throws. The Hatters made 15-of-22 chances at the free throw line compared to the Govs 8-of-9.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with 14 points; Jim’Miyah Branton had 11.

Branton led with two steals.

Sheals and Mya Williams had seven rebounds each.

Kyra Perkins had one block.

The Governors outscored the Hatters 17-14 from turnovers, 32-18 in the paint, 17-5 from second chances, and 11-6 from fast breaks.

