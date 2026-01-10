Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Holds Off Stetson, Win Sixth Straight in 81–69 Road Victory

DeLand, FL – After having its lead cut to one with 3:33 to play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team scored the final 11 points of the game, securing an 81-69 victory against DeLand, Saturday, at the Edmunds Center.

Austin Peay (10-5, 4-0 ASUN) turned the ball over just five times in the 12-point victory, while forcing 14 Stetson (6-11, 2-2 ASUN) mishaps, which translated to a 15-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Collin Parker led all scorers with 27 points, which is the third-highest scoring game by a Gov this season, all of which belong to the Montgomery City, Missouri native. Parker was followed in scoring by Zyree Collins’ 17 points, with the freshman also setting a new season-high with seven rebounds. Rashaud Marshall (12 points) and Tate McCubbin (11) rounded out a quartet of Govs who scored in double figures.

The victory extended APSU’s ASUN-best winning streak to six – a stretch beginning in a December 12 triumph over East Tennessee State (ETSU) – which is the program’s longest since a 10-game winning streak to open the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference season.

The Govs forced five Stetson turnovers in the opening six-and-a-half minutes of Saturday’s contest to get off to an 18-10 lead following an alley oop from Anton Brookshire to Ja’Corey Robinson following Robinson’s second-straight steal in as many Hatter trips down the court. A layup by Collins then extended the Govs’ lead to double-figures with 12:49 to play in the opening half.

Stetson cut its deficit down to five over the next two minutes following a pair of layups and a three-pointer, but triples by McCubbin and Collins, and another driving layup by Collins helped the Govs re-extend its lead back into double figures.

Leading 39-31 with under three minutes to play in the opening half following a Hatters’ split trip to the free throw line, the Govs went on to score the final six points of the period after a Parker layup, Brookshire three-pointer, and a Marshall free throw with 2.7 seconds to play.

The Governors led 43-31 at the break after shooting 53.3% (16-30) from the field and 38.5% (5-13) from the perimeter, while limiting SU to 41.9% (13-31) from the floor and to just four triples on 17 attempts.

The Difference

Austin Peay State University extended its advantage to a game-high 15 points less than five minutes into the second half, but an eight-minute, 20-12 run by the Hatters made it a six-point contest with under eight minutes to play. After a Parker field goal extended APSU’s lead back up to eight, the Hatter forced four-straight APSU missed shots, while going 3-for-5 from the field to make it a two-point game and force an APSU timeout with 5:28 to play.A pair of Marshall free throws made it a two-score game heading into the under-four media timeout, but a Stetson three-pointer made it a one-point game with 3:33 to go.In the final three-and-a-half minutes of regulation, the Govs held Stetson to 0-of-7 from the field and 0-of-3 from distance while going 2-of-3 themselves, including 5-for-5 from the charity stripe to secure the win.

It’s becoming a trend – and a mighty good one at that – but late-game defense and free throws. Until the 1:31 mark in the second half, Austin Peay Stat University was shooting just 48% from the charity stripe; however, it responded by making its final five attempts from the line, securing the victory.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University improved to 10-5 on the season and 4-0 in ASUN Conference play.

The Governors are now tied with Queens atop the ASUN standings.

APSU’s 4-0 start to conference play is its best since starting the 2019-20 Ohio Valley Conference season 10-0.

APSU’s four road wins are the most in the ASUN and already are tied for the most true road wins – not including neutral-site games – since having six during the 2021-22 season.

With the win, Austin Peay State University improved to 3-4 all-time against Stetson and 2-4 against the Hatters in DeLand – the win was APSU’s first road win over SU since the inaugural meeting between the two teams, December 20th, 1776.

With Thursday’s win at Florida Gulf Coast, in addition to this afternoon’s against the Hatters, the Govs have swept a Florida ASUN road trip for the first time in program history.

The victory marked the eighth time since 2000 that APSU has won the first two road games of conference play.

Collin Parker led APSU in scoring for the seventh time this season with 27 points. He now has all four of the top-scoring performances by a Gov this season.

Zyree Collins and Rashaud Marshall tied for a team-best seven rebounds. It was a career-high on the glass for Collins, who paces APSU in rebounds for the first time in his career, and marked the seventh time that Marshall has led APSU in rebounds.

The Govs’ five turnovers today are the fewest in a game since turning the ball over just four times against Lipscomb last season (2/24/25).

APSU’s five points off turnovers allowed are the second-fewest this season, and the fewest since allowing just four points off turnovers in the season opener against Bryan, November 3rd.

The Govs’ seven bench points allowed also are the second-fewest this season, and the fewest since holding Air Force (November 8th) to six.

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home for a Thursday 7:00pm contest against Eastern Kentucky. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster by selecting HERE.