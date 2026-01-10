Clarksville Obituary: Arvil “Ray” Deason

Clarksville, TN – A graveside service for Arvil “Ray” Deason, age 84, of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday, January 30th, 2026 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 2:00 PM with military honors.

Ray, one of 14 children, was born on October 26th, 1941, in Clifty, KY. He passed away on January 6th, 2026. Ray was a veteran of the United States Army, owned his own trucking company, and was the Commander of the VFW post in Russellville, KY, for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting old coins. Ray also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Deason. He is survived by his wife, Marlena; son, Brad (Shelly) Deason; grandchildren: Caitlin (Brandon) Isbell, Logan (Molly) Nightingale, Cooper Deason, and Maxwell Deason; and great-grandchildren: Cordelia Isbell, Henry Isbell, and Miles Nightingale, and daughter-in-law, Leigh Ann (Brandon) Deason-Cates.

