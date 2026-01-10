Clarksville Obituary: Gary Dean Betterton

Clarksville, TN – Gary Dean Betterton, cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, was born on February 6th, 1948, in Nowata, Oklahoma. He passed peacefully at home on January 7th, 2026, surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion.

Gary enjoyed a fulfilling career as a brake operator for J&J Drainage, where he contributed his skills and dedication for many years. Upon retirement, he found immense joy in the comforts of home, cherishing time spent with his beloved wife, Rita, and their golden doodle, Katie. This couple created a warm and inviting home, filled with laughter and the simple joys of everyday life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Betterton; his daughters, April Shaver (Ryan) of Clarksville and Jennifer Lattimer (Jeremy) of Belton, Missouri; his brother, Virgil Lloyd “Pete” Betterton; and his sisters, Phoebe “Bunnie” Lucille Clark (Charlie) and Peggy Lynn Okerlund. Gary took great pride in his family, and his legacy continues through his five grandchildren: Gabrielle Reynolds, Elizabeth Dandini, Wade Lattimer, Madison Shaver, and Timothy Lattimer, as well as his four great-grandchildren: Luke, Riley, Stella, and Evangeline, each of whom brought him immense joy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard Wayne Betterton and Lola Agnes Parris Betterton; his twin brother, Larry Gene Betterton; his brothers, Howard Wayne Betterton, II; Floyd Eugene “Gene” Betterton; and his sister, Roberta Ruth “Bobbie” Larson. Gary’s memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who knew him, as he touched many lives with his kindness and warmth.