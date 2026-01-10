54 F
U.S. National Gas Price Average Starts 2026 at $2.81, Lowest Since March 2021

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

AAAWashington, D.C. – The new year begins with the lowest national average in years at $2.81. The last time the national average for a gallon of regular gas was this low was back in March of 2021.

Crude oil prices remain relatively unchanged from the end of 2025 and are unaffected amid questions about Venezuela’s impact on the oil market.

Currently, the global oil supply is strong, as OPEC+, the coalition of oil-exporting countries, says it’s not planning any production hikes in the first quarter of 2026 due to lower demand. 

Today’s National Average: $2.819 

One Week Ago: $2.833 

One Month Ago: $2.952 

One Year Ago: $3.069 

2022-2025 National Gas Price Comparison 01-08-26According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.56 million b/d to 8.17 million.

Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 234.3 million barrels to 242 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.0 million barrels per day. 

Oil Market Dynamics 

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.14 to settle at $55.99 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 419.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. 

EV Charging 

The national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains at 38 cents. 

State Stats 

Gas 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($4.42), California ($4.23), Washington ($3.81), Alaska ($3.53), Nevada ($3.37), Oregon ($3.37), Washington, DC ($3.09), Pennsylvania ($3.04), Vermont ($3.02), and New York ($3.01). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Oklahoma ($2.25), Arkansas ($2.37), Iowa ($2.37), Wisconsin ($2.40), Colorado ($2.41), Kansas ($2.41), Texas ($2.42), Missouri ($2.43), Mississippi ($2.44), and Louisiana ($2.45). 

Electric 

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Alaska (48 cents), Hawaii (45 cents), Louisiana (43 cents), New Hampshire (43 cents), New Jersey (42 cents), South Carolina (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Alabama (42 cents), and California (42 cents). 

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (26 cents), Wyoming (27 cents), Missouri (28 cents), Nebraska (29 cents), Delaware (31 cents), Vermont (31 cents), Utah (32 cents), Iowa (32 cents), Maryland (32 cents), and New Mexico (34 cents). 

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner

Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Spring 2026 Registration for School of the Arts
