Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 11th–15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A quiet but changing weather pattern will guide Clarksville and Montgomery County through the upcoming week, starting with crisp, bright conditions before a brief midweek rain chance ushers in another round of colder air.

Residents can expect plenty of sunshine early on, warmer temperatures by Tuesday, and a noticeable cool-down again by Thursday as winter weather keeps its grip on the region.

Sunday will be sunny across Clarksville and Montgomery County, with daytime highs reaching near 40 degrees as a northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph creates a brisk feel, occasionally gusting as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night will remain clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to around 24 degrees while the northwest breeze fades to calm conditions, allowing for a chilly overnight across the area.

Monday brings more sunshine, with highs climbing to near 49 degrees as a light south wind turns southwest at 5 to 10 mph, beginning a brief warming trend.

Monday Night will be mostly clear and seasonably cool, with overnight lows settling near 32 degrees and a gentle south-southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday turns noticeably warmer, with sunny skies and highs near 58 degrees, although a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph will bring gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday Night becomes mostly cloudy as warmer air lingers, keeping temperatures milder with lows around 41 degrees while southwest winds continue at 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Wednesday introduces a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after noon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 49 degrees as winds shift from the southwest to the north-northwest during the afternoon.

Wednesday Night stays mostly cloudy and sharply colder, with temperatures falling to around 22 degrees and a steady north-northwest wind near 10 mph.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but much colder, with highs only reaching around 38 degrees as colder air firmly settles back into Montgomery County.

Thursday Night will be partly cloudy and cold, with overnight lows dropping to near 26 degrees to close out the forecast period.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County will experience a mix of winter chill, a brief warm-up, and then a return to colder conditions, making it important to stay weather-aware as temperatures swing and a small rain chance moves through midweek.