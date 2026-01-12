Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 12th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 12th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Shortcake is an adult female Blue Merle Australian Shepherd. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Please do research on this breed if you are not familiar. They do require lots of exercise and challenging toys to help channel energy. They are usually good around children. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Domino is a young male Pit Bull, possibly Dalmation mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard and see what a great guy he is.

Cooper is a sweet adult male Beagle. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come visit this sweet guy and take him out in the yard.

Kimi is a young adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is vetted, litter trained, and neutered so he can go home the same day. Check him out in the Cat room.

Paisley is a young female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon her adoption and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Zeke is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is vetted, will be neutered upon adoption and litter box trained. He will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville). For more information, call 931.648.5750, visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lightning is a one year old male Tuxedo. He is fully vetted, neutered and Litter trained. This boy is full of charm, sass and affection. He loves all the attention he can get, loves his other kitty buddies but no dogs and is unknown with children at this time. He will be a wonderful companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chance is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is partially blind but that does not stop him at all. He can partially see and he can hear when people are walking near him. He rushes to love on you and rubs against your legs when you come into the room. Chance will always seek out companionship and lots of attention. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and on flea and HW preventatives. He does very well in his kennel too. Stretch is good with people, very sweet and will need a meet and greet if other pets and children are in the home. He has a wonderful temperament but just hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children and meet and greets are just protocol and policy if other animals are in the home. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Hunter is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, crate trained and doing great with house training. He is neutered and does well with kids, walks nicely on a leash for outdoor adventures and would do well with other dogs after a meet and greet. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions at cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Molly is a beautiful 5 and a half year old female medium size (27 pounds) sheepadoodle. Fully vetted, chipped, spayed and house trained. She has been around other dogs and will need a home with older calmer children as loud noises make her jumpy. She does take a minute to get used to her environment and will need a home willing to give her the time she needs to decompress and adjust.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Klaus Baudelaire (If you know, you know!) is an adult male (7-8 year old) Domestic medium hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Klaus does have certain requirements: Must go to a home with an experienced cat owner who is a strong leader not afraid to set boundaries. NO dogs, cats or children. Needs a calm, quiet home with adopters comfortable with Klaus taking his time in warming up.

He loves attention but does not like being picked up or petted for too long. He will sit in your lap and sleep on the bed with you. Lovely boy who deserves a loving home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Tres is a 10 year old senior gentleman. He is a Lab/Black Lab and fully vetted, neutered and totally house trained. Tres is a “TriPaw” He gets around very well and enjoys short walks, lots of cuddles and living his golden years in lots of comfort. Tres does well with children, other dogs, and even cats.

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Tres has a low energy level and will be great for a calmer, low energy home where he can just relax and enjoy his golden years. Tres would be perfect for a retired couple or really anyone looking for a low energy, loving companion.To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/tres or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Freya Renee is an adult female Great Pyrenees/Black Lab mix. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. Freya is funny, playful and affectionate. She loves pleasing her people and is always down for a walk or an adventure. She will do best as the only pet in the home please, as she thrives on attention. It is currently unknown how she is around children.

Meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lily is a very sweet senior girl. This lovely girl was taken into rescue and it was discovered she had a slow growing tumor on one shoulder and it was removed but her leg couldn’t be saved so our Lily girl is now a rocking Tripod warrior princess! She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained.

The rescue would actually be very pleased if someone would love to step up and long term foster Lily for however long she has left, which can be months, even a few good years! As a foster the rescues will pick up her medical care while she is living the princess Diva life in a loving home.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Tucker is a handsome young male, possibly hound mix breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does bark to go out so you’ll need to pay attention when he does. He has done well with kids and other dogs too.

Tucker loves his bed and does prefer to eat away from everyone else so he will need separation at meal time. He is becoming a great couch potato and snuggle buddy but does enjoy some outings as well. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Harold is a 3 year old Orange male. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats, gentle dogs and children. If you are looking for a complete goofball look no further! Harold is playful, silly and very funny. Loves treats, head scratches and long naps. Harold just loves being the center of attention.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com