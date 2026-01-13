Asian Pacific Islander Month Celebration Brings Global Culture to Clarksville on May 9th

Clarksville, TN – A colorful celebration of heritage, community, and cultural pride will fill the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on May 9th, 2026, as the Asian-Pacific Islanders of Clarksville (API) host their annual Asian Pacific Islander Month Celebration. Beginning at 11:00am, with the main program launching at 4:00pm, the all-day event promises to be one of the region’s most vibrant cultural festivals of the year.

The celebration will showcase the extraordinary diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander cultures, featuring interactive country booths, live music, traditional dances, and immersive cultural exhibits. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore customs, attire, history, and traditions from across Asia and the Pacific, making the event both entertaining and educational for all ages.

Throughout the day, guests can stroll through colorful displays while enjoying authentic international cuisine from a wide selection of food vendors offering dishes from multiple cultures. From savory favorites to sweet delicacies, the outdoor food court will provide a culinary journey around the world, creating a festive atmosphere filled with enticing aromas and flavors.

Live performances will bring the stage to life with traditional dances, musical acts, and cultural showcases, highlighting the heritage of countries represented within Clarksville’s growing Asian and Pacific Islander community. Attendees can also take part in interactive games, cultural demonstrations, and door prizes, making it a fun-filled day for families, students, and visitors.

Organizers say the annual celebration is about more than entertainment — it is a chance to build cultural awareness, strengthen community connections, and honor the contributions of Asian and Pacific Islanders in Middle Tennessee. The event continues to grow each year, drawing residents and visitors from across the region who come together to celebrate unity through diversity.

The Asian Pacific Islander Month Celebration is free and open to the public, making it an accessible way for everyone to experience global culture right in the heart of Clarksville.

For more information about the event or the Asian-Pacific Islanders of Clarksville, visit www.apiclarksville.org