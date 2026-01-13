Austin Peay State University Basketball Star Zyree Collins Repeats ASUN Player, Newcomer of the Week Sweep

Jacksonville, FL – After helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to another perfect week in Atlantic Sun Conference play, freshman Zyree Collins swept the league’s player and newcomer of the week awards for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.

Collins led the Governors with 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game across a pair of road wins in the Sunshine State, while also shooting 52.0% and 50.0% from the field and three-point range, respectively.

The St. Louis, Missouri native opened his week with a 25-point, six-rebound, four-assist, three-steal outing in an 82-71 win at Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday. His 25 points matched his season-high, marked his third-career 20-point game, and was his fourth time pacing the Govs in the scoring column. After tallying 23 points a game prior against Jacksonville, Collins became the first APSU freshman since Tate McCubbin last February to score 20-plus in back-to-back games.

Collins then scored 17 points and hauled in a season-high seven rebounds during an 81-69 win at Stetson, Saturday, while also tallying four steals and a trio of assists.

The ASUN freshman-leader in scoring, Collins’ 14.5 points per game is second on APSU and ninth in the league, while his 2.33 steals per game lead the ASUN, rank 25th in Division I, and are third nationally among freshmen.

Collins’ ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week awards both are his first in the last month, with him also sweeping December 15th’s honors. The freshman point guard is the only player in the ASUN to sweep the league’s weekly awards multiple times. His ASUN Player of the Week award is the third in program history, with his newcomer of the week selection being the 15th by a Gov since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Collins and the Governors return to the hardwood this week with a Thursday 7:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. APSU then heads to the Music City for a Saturday 6:00pm game against Lipscomb in Nashville.