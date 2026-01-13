Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Stricklen Electrical Industries, LLC

Clarksville, TN – The November Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Veteran Business of the Month is Stricklen Electrical Industries, LLC., a Veteran-owned business based in Clarksville with a focus on quality, consistency, and craftsmanship.

Brian Stricklen, humbled by the recognition, took a few moments to talk about his business. “We specialize in residential and commercial electrical work,” Stricklen said. “The business was established in August 2019, and it has been wonderful. We are currently finishing a big project on Fort Campbell, where we’ve wired about 100 homes in the last 18 months for a new construction project that’s about to wrap up. It has been a blessing.”

Stricklen is currently working on a few other projects in the Fort Knox area and a lot of smaller projects in Clarksville.

“We work mainly in Clarksville, but one of the contractors we do work with is in Fort Knox,” Stricklen said. “We do some government contracting. There has been a lot recently. One of our specialties is pools and hot tubs. We have great relationships with some of the pool and hot tub vendors here in town. We do a lot with custom homes and new construction as well.

“We have one crew that is dedicated to doing service calls. We also do remodels and that sort of thing. It’s a blessing to have the business we do. We do a lot with Sango Pools and Spas, Pool and Spa Depot, Bo Welch and some of the other local builders. We also work with a couple of remodeling companies. We’ve also been doing a lot with a company out of Louisville.”

Stricklen currently has five employees, but also relies on subcontractors. This opportunity came to him through a connection at his church.

“I happened to go to church with a guy who, when I came off active duty, offered me a job. I didn’t know if it would be permanent or not, but I fell in love with the work. It was a blessing to fall into it.”

Electrical work was a departure from the work he did in the military. “I was an unmanned aerial maintainer, basically a drone mechanic, on active duty for just over six years,” Stricklen said. “I’ve been a religious affairs specialist and now I’m on a ministry team NCIC in the Army Reserves. I’ve been doing that for nine years.”

Originally from Odessa, Texas, Stricklen says Clarksville has been his home since 2013. “I don’t want to go anywhere else,” Stricklen said. “My hope for the business is to have a larger team and to be able to take on some bigger projects in the area. Clarksville is growing and I see lots of really great things in the future for this city.

“Some of those things are already in progress. I’m seeing it, and I would like to have a fundamental part in that. I love this place, this area. It’s where I’ve chosen to raise my kids, and I would like to continue the growth and give back to the community in a way it deserves.

“Clarksville has given us a great life for the last 12 years. I have nothing but great things to say regarding the area and the people.”

You can learn more at www.stricklenelectrical.com