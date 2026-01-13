Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Patrick Beck

Clarksville, TN – Christopher Patrick Beck, age 52, went to be with Jesus on January 9th, 2026, at his home.

Chris entered this life on August 9th, 1973, in Covington, Kentucky, to Mike and Suzanne Jones Beck.

Chris spent much of his childhood in Princeton, KY where through mutual family was introduced to his future wife, Melanie Conwill. He and Melanie were married in 1999 and started their family in Clarksville, TN.

He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend whose life was marked by his passion for ministry and community.

Chris earned his degree from Murray State University. He dedicated his professional life to the field of accounting. He began his career at Beck Communications in 1998 and started his own business, Chris Beck CPA, in 2013 where he worked until 2021. Following his time there, he embraced a new role as Senior Administrator for First Baptist Church Clarksville, combining his love for faith and community with his professional skills.

A man of many interests, Chris was an avid golfer and found joy cycling through the scenic landscapes of Tennessee and Kentucky. He had a deep appreciation for music and shared his talent and passion as a former worship leader for 20 years at First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem. He also loved his dogs who were by his side through thick and thin.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Melanie Beck; daughters, Emelia Beck and Savannah Beck; mother, Suzanne Beck; sisters, Robyn Beck (Jonathan) Morrison and Amy Beck (Jason) VanAuken; uncle, Todd Beck; and grandfather, H.C. Beck. He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Beck.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 11:00am at First Baptist Church Clarksville with Dr. Ronny Raines officiating and worship music by John Mark Cox. Visitation will be held on January 16th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, and again on January 17th from 9:30am until the hour of service at the church.

Pallbearers will be Jim Baker, Gabe Hoffman, Bill Hoffman, Austin Beck, Ryan Beck, and Jason VanAuken.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of First Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Find Us Faithful and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com