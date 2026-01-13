Clarksville Obituary: Otis Figgins

Clarksville, TN – Otis Figgins, a respected member of his family and community, passed away peacefully on January 8th, 2026, at the age of 78.

Born on February 17th, 1947, Otis lived a life defined by dedication, quiet strength, and a deep commitment to those he loved. His steady presence and generous spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Throughout his life, Otis was known for his strong work ethic and unwavering sense of responsibility. He believed in doing things the right way and took pride in supporting his family and contributing to his community. Friends and loved ones will remember him for his warm smile, thoughtful words, and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever it was needed.

Otis will be honored during a public viewing on Thursday, January 15th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 16th, 2026, at Greater Missionary Baptist Church, where family and friends will gather to celebrate his life and legacy.

Following the service, Otis will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. His memory will continue to live on through the lives he touched, the love he shared, and the example he set. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Otis Figgins, please visit our flower store.