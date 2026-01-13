Clarksville Obituary: Phyllis Marie Pillmann Loos

Clarksville, TN – Phyllis Marie Pillmann Loos, age 78, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 11th, 2026, at her residence.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, January 15th, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father Eric Fowlkes officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 10:00am to 11:00am at the church. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:40am prior to Thursday’s visitation.

The interment of ashes will take place on Saturday at St. Paul Church Cemetery, 7600 S. Rock Hill Road, St. Louis, Missouri.

Phyllis was born on May 26th, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Charles and Marilyn Kratz Pillmann. She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Basketball was always a focal point of the Loos family, and Phyllis loved each and every player who played for her husband. She celebrated their victories and felt their defeats just as deeply. Above all, however, her greatest joy was found at home. Her family was the true center of her life, and nothing brought her more happiness than time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dave Loos; children, David Loos, Todd Valentine (Jamie Valentine), Brad Loos (Jen Weigel Loos), and Nikki Loos Peterson (Jake Peterson); brothers, John Pillmann (Traci) and Chuck Pillmann (Cindy); and grandchildren, Daniel Loos, Olivia Loos, Katie Grace Loos, Brady Loos, Rhyan Loos, Charli Ann Loos, Paxton Peterson, Hudson Peterson, and Townes Valentine.

Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coaches vs. Cancer or Austin Peay State University Athletics.

Arrangements are entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com