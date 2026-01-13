Clarksville Obituary: Richard Harold McCord

Clarksville, TN – Richard Harold McCord, a beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on January 9th, 2026.

In his younger years, Richard embraced the rugged, nurturing life of a farmer, where he learned the values of hard work, dedication, and the simple pleasures of southern cooking. His hearty appetite was but a reflection of the bountiful farm meals that filled his childhood, and it continued to nourish him throughout his life.

As he transitioned to a dump truck driver, proudly holding the CB Handle of Daffy Duck after trucking he become a machinist. Richard instilled the same diligence and tenacity in every job he undertook. He worked for Elkton Die-Cast where his skills were valued and his laughter echoed among colleagues.

Anyone who crossed paths with Richard knew of his green thumb and an unyielding passion for gardening. He took delight in sharing the fruits of his labor with his community, a testament to his generous spirit and connection to the earth.

His final chapter was enjoying his love for antique tractors and the thrill of collecting various items brought him joy and served as cherished pastimes that he often shared with family and friends. Whether peddling his finds or exploring the scrapyard, Richard’s zest for life was contagious, leaving a lasting impression on all who met him.

A distinguished veteran of the US Army, Richard carried with him the pride of service, dedicating a significant part of his life to his country. His legacy continues through a loving family that includes his children, Roxie McCord, Jason McCord, and Kevin Walker, alongside his special friend, Linda Crowley. Richard’s grandchildren, Kayla Daugherty, Kourtney Figueroa, Jayden McCord, and Brianna Brumfield and brother, Mitchell McCord.

Though Richard’s journey on this earth has come to an end, he leaves behind the love of those who knew him, including the enduring memory of his parents, Grace Marshell McCord and Mary Bell McCord, and his siblings, Eddie Juanita McKinney, Mary Ann McCord Devereux Bachtel, Minnie Gee McCord Baggett, Amanda McCord-Johnson, Irvin Wayne McCord, Grace Marshall McCord, and Timothy McCord, as well as many nieces and nephews, each of whom filled his life with love and adventure.

Visitation will be held on January 25th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, from 11:00am until 2:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:00pm.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com