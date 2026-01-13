Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Dolly Parton Launch ‘Tennessee: The Original Frontier’ Film for America 250

Nashville, TN – Governor Bill Lee unveiled Tennessee: The Original Frontier, a new short film celebrating the iconic people, places, and events that define the state’s contributions to America. Narrated by Tennessee native and national treasure Dolly Parton, the short film highlights the state’s history, from its early frontier roots and agricultural heritage to its lasting influence on music and culture.

Parton’s narration underscores the pride, resilience, and optimism that have long defined the spirit of the Volunteer State.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of American independence, I’m grateful to Dolly Parton for lending her powerful voice to Tennessee’s story of courage, perseverance, and opportunity,” said Governor Lee. “This short film honors the generations of Tennesseans whose contributions shaped America, and invites people across our state and nation to reflect on our rich heritage that defines us.”

In July 2025, Governor Lee announced a year-long, statewide America 250 celebration by visiting historic farms in each of Tennessee’s Grand Divisions to honor the state’s agricultural industry.

The Governor will visit all 95 counties to mark this milestone with Tennesseans, and additional events will be announced as they are scheduled. Tennesseans are invited to sign up for the Tennessee State Museum’s Voices and Volunteers newsletter to learn more about upcoming events across the state and may recommend historic site visits and share their personal story at www.TN250.com .

Prints of the “Tennessee: The Original Frontier” commemorative poster will be available at America 250 events throughout the year. The poster was designed by renowned artist Justin Helton of Knoxville, who designed the posters for Tennessee’s 225th statehood celebration in 2021 .

Facilitated by the Tennessee State Museum , the Tennessee Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial is offering grant opportunities that support the mission of Tennessee’s America 250 celebration by highlighting Tennesseans and events that have shaped American democracy from the Revolutionary era to the present.