Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Heads to Louisville for Thursday Night Showdown at Bellarmine

Austin Peay (10-4 | 2-2 ASUN) at Bellarmine (2-15 | 0-4 ASUN)

Thursday, January 15th, 2026 | 6:30pm CT

Louisville, KY | Knights Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team takes a quick trip to the Bluegrass State for a Thursday 6:30pm ET game against Bellarmine at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay (10-4, 2-2 ASUN) most recently took a 53-56 loss to Stetson, January 10th, at F&M Bank Arena. Anovia Sheals paced the Govs with 14 points as Jim’Miyah Branton had 11. Sheals and Mya Williams led with seven rebounds.

Bellarmine (2-15, 0-4 ASUN) fell 52-67 at North Alabama, January 10th. Patricia Sherrill led the Knights with 11 points and eight rebounds. Triniti Raiston paces the Knights with 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

This will be the seventh all-time meeting between the Governors and the Knights, with the APSU Govs leading the series, 5-1.

The last matchup was a 72-63 APSU win on March 1st in Louisville.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with a 9.9 rebound margin and 15.1 offensive rebounds.

Their 43.5 field-goal percentage and 36.5 field-goal percentage defense rank second.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.4 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is second with 14.4 points per game, third with 40.8 field-goal percentage, and fourth with a 75.9 free-throw percentage.

Sheals has seen double-figures in 13 out of 14 games played this season, with two 20-point performances.

Mya Williams leads APSU with 1.3 three-pointers per game and 19 made three-pointers.

About the Bellarmine Knights

[320let]Bellarmine is second in the conference with 12.82 free throws per game.



Triniti Raiston leads the conference with 71 free throws and 82 free-throw attempts.



Ava Smith’s 103 three-point attempts rank third.

