Clarksville Obituary: Abbott Willson Mathes, Jr.,

Clarksville, TN – Abbott Willson Mathes, Jr., age 78 of Erin, TN, passed away January 10th, 2026 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 16th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Alsobrooks Cemetery in Erin, TN with Bro. Ray Bradley officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered.
The Family will receive friends from 9:00am until 12:30pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home.
Abbott was born July 31st, 1947 to Abbott Willson Mathes, Sr. and Anna Louis Oliver Mathes.
In addition to his parents, Abbott was preceded in death by his three sisters, Jackie Sue Dillard, Betty Jean Allsbrooks, Ruth Ann Garbacz; brother, Clare Thomas (Tom) Mathes; and his baby daughter, Casey Lane Hurst Mathes.
Survivors include his two brothers, James Edward Mathes (Jim), and Ricky Dean Mathes; his caregivers, Carolyn Sue Williams, and Lorrie Jo Osborne; and many other loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Abbott was a member of the United States Army where he pulled one tour of duty in Vietnam during the war. He was also a member of Navy Cee-Bee’s, where he served America proudly in Puerto Rico. He proudly served his country until injuries sent him home. He will receive full military honors. He will be laid to rest at the Alsobrook’s Cemetery next to his beloved sister, Betty.
A special thanks to TN Quality Hospice for their care of Abbott.
Serving as pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews, Dewayne Osborne, Andy Mackin, Chad Mathes, Jay Littleton, Gerret Davis, and Robert Kizer.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN 37061, 931.289.4277, www.navefuneralhomes.com
