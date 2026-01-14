Clarksville Obituary: LCDR Edward Earl West, NAVY (Ret)

Clarksville, TN – Edward Earl “Papa” West passed away on January 11th, 2026, in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the age of 91. Born on June 27th, 1934, Anderson County, Kentucky, Ed lived a life marked by service, craftsmanship, and a deep love for the outdoors and his family.

A proud veteran of the United States Navy, Ed served with distinction as a submariner. Over the course of his 22-year military career, he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Commander (LCDR), demonstrating unwavering dedication and leadership. His time in the Navy was a defining chapter in his life—one that instilled in him discipline, resilience, and a profound sense of duty to his country.

Following his retirement from military service, Ed continued his career becoming Maintenance Manager at Consolidated Aluminum, then Physical Plant Director at Murray State University. He was a gifted woodworker, crafting furniture and keepsakes for his family. He also found great joy in nature—camping, hiking, and bicycling. At the age of 91, he had just replaced the tires on his bicycle, preparing for an annual trip to St George Island, Florida.

Ed regularly attended and supported the First Christian Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. His faith was an enduring source of strength throughout his life and provided him with a strong sense of community and spiritual grounding.

He was affectionately known as “Papa” to those closest to him—a name that speaks volumes about the warmth and love he shared with his family. He is survived by his sons Keith Sperry (Diane) and Eric West (Melissa), and daughter Andrea Ewald (Richard), brother Richard Sutherland (Sara), and many nieces and nephews. His legacy continues through five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and very special friends, the Cheatwood family.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Agnes Lucille West, siblings Pat, Anne, Stanley, Denise and Debbie, and one cherished great-grandson, Kingston Beckett Wilson.

A man of quiet strength and enduring kindness, Ed touched many lives through both word and deed. His memory will live on not only in the hearts of those who knew him but also in the stories shared around campfires, the hum of bicycle wheels on country roads, and the smooth grain of hand-carved wood.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

A memorial service will be held Friday, January 16th, 2026 at the First Christian Church of Clarksville, TN at 11:00am. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of the service.

He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date with the Tolling of the Bells performed by the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. Volunteer Base.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Room at First Christian Church of Clarksville or a charity of your choosing.

In the meantime, please visit Edward’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.