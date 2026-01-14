Clarksville Obituary: Susan Romaine Brown

Clarksville, TN – Susan Romaine Brown, 71, of Woodlawn, passed away on January 11th, 2026, in Clarksville, TN.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, January 19th, 2026, at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm, until the time of service. The family will host a Celebration of Life following the funeral service at VFW Post 11160 at 1068 Lafayette Road in Clarksville.
Susan “Sue Mom” was born in Syracuse, NY, to Carroll “Cal” and Claire Osborn on November 30th, 1954. She married the love of her life, Mark Brown, on February 14th, 1981, in Manlius, NY. She worked as a housekeeper for Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for over 22 years.
She was married to a proud veteran, and she lived a life shaped by service and sacrifice. Susan followed her husband around the world, creating a sense of home no matter where they were stationed. She cared for their children through many deployments with strength and love. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and was active in her community.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Claire Osborn.
Susan is survived by her husband Mark Brown, daughters Kimberly (Joshua) Johnson, Samantha (Brandon) Melber, her sister in-law Cathy Brown, sisters Kathleen Holihan and Sandra Clarkson Lakomec, her grandchildren Owen Melber, Dakota Johnson, Katherine Johnson, Ian Melber, and Anna Rose Johnson, and her many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The family of Susan wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Tristar Centennial ICU staff, who provided her with such exemplary care during her final days. We will always be thankful for the care and warmth you showed her and our family in this extremely difficult time. Our most heartfelt thanks to all her friends and family who supported us during the last few months of her diagnosis. We are forever thankful to you all.
Please visit Susan’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
