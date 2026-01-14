Clarksville Obituary: Victoria S. Bates

Clarksville, TN – Victoria S. Bates was born June 8th, 1954, in Lebanon, Tennessee to the union of King Sweatt and Lottie Batson Sweatt. This sweet and peaceful life came to an end on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, at her residence in Nashville, Tennessee.

Vikki, as she was called by her friends and family, was educated in the Clarksville Montgomery County Schools. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and had a strong relationship with Jesus. She was united with West Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, King and Lottie Sweatt, sisters, Jacqueline Sweatt and Vida Talley as well as her fur baby Scooter.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memories her devoted niece, Felicia C. Sweatt, nephews, Devereaux Talley, Demetre Talley and grandnephew, Andersen Talley, Grandnieces, Allyson, Talley, Katie Talley, Aubrey Talley, aunts, Thelma Batson and Nancy Darnell, cousins, Tangela Flagg, Edward Batson, II, Dorothy (Thomas, Jr.) Lipscomb, Delphia Mag Lindsay, Melanie Lipscomb, Lawrence Bowman, Jr., honorary nieces, Marleny McDaniel, Branglia Bass, Sheila Jones, Jennifer Bell, Latessa Hickerson, devoted friends, Mary Brown, Cleo Harrison, Pam Parham, Sharon Parker, Sandra Young, several other relatives and friends.