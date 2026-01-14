Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn Joins Colleagues to Reauthorize National Quantum Initiative in U.S. Senate

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), along with seven bipartisan colleagues, introduced the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act to help maintain American leadership and competitiveness in the global technology race.

The legislation would authorize five years of support for quantum research and development (R&D) funded through federal science agencies.

“I’ve worked for years to reauthorize the National Quantum Initiative, and I’m pleased to join my colleagues in introducing a bill that will ensure America will dominate the global quantum race. Tennessee will play a critical role in making certain we do not fall behind adversaries like Communist China,” said Senator Blackburn. “The National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act would reauthorize quantum programs to accelerate innovative quantum research, protect our national security, and advance President Donald J. Trump’s goal of American quantum supremacy. We must pass this without delay and incorporate my quantum bills focusing on quantum manufacturing and near-term uses.”

“We need to ensure the United States has the talent and research capabilities required to lead the global tech competition and outcompete China. Quantum technologies promise to dramatically transform every industry and sector of our economy and revolutionize our technological capabilities,” said Senator Young. The National Quantum Initiative strengthens the research and development investments and builds a strong workforce which plays a critical role in safeguarding America’s economic and national security. This legislation, which reauthorizes the NQI, is critical to ensuring American leadership in quantum technology.”

“From scientific breakthroughs in healthcare to clean energy solutions, quantum technology is a game-changer and federal investment is vital to accelerating the transition from basic science to quantum innovation and practical applications,” said Senator Cantwell. The State of Washington, with its vibrant tech industry, national lab partnerships and a growing pipeline of quantum engineers and technicians, is poised to become ‘Quantum Valley.’ By investing in workforce development, promoting international cooperation with trusted allies and supporting resilient domestic supply chains, the National Quantum Initiative will position the United States to drive innovation, benefit from economic growth and create high-skilled jobs.”

This legislation is also co-sponsored by Senators Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act

The National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act would:

Extend the National Quantum Initiative by a full five years to December 2034.

Require the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to develop an international quantum cooperation strategy to coordinate R&D activities with allies of the United States.

Build on the work of the National Quantum Initiative to advance basic research and establishes additional directives to develop practical quantum applications.

Require each agency to develop metrics for monitoring and evaluating advancements in quantum information science and progress towards practical quantum applications and report to Congress.

Create prize challenges to accelerate the development of quantum applications and algorithms through public-private collaboration.

Authorize funds for the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) quantum research and consortium activities.

Establish up to three new NIST quantum centers to advance research in quantum sensing, measurement, and engineering.

Direct the Secretary of Commerce to submit a plan to strengthen quantum supply chain resilience.

Create new U.S. National Science Foundation Multidisciplinary Centers for Quantum Research and Education, a quantum workforce coordination hub, and quantum testbeds.

Authorize funds for NASA quantum R&D activities, including quantum satellite communications and quantum sensing research initiatives.

Direct the Government Accountability Office to conduct a study on reducing red tape and paperwork burden related to private sector and academic participation in National Quantum Initiative activities and centers.

Click here for bill text.