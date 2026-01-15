Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Dominate Bellarmine on the Road 67–39

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team remains undefeated on the road with its 67-39 victory over Bellarmine, Thursday, at Knights Hall.

A layup by Lameria Thomas and free throws by Anovia Sheals gave the Govs a 4-2 lead to open the game. Austin Peay (11-4, 3-2 ASUN) held Bellarmine (2-16, 0-5 ASUN) scoreless from 4:26-:15 in the first quarter.

Back-to-back three pointers by Mya Williams and a three-pointer and a layup by Kyra Perkins gave the APSU Govs a 20-4 lead. Ava Smith’s three-pointer cut the Knights’ deficit 20-7 to end the first frame.

The Governors held the Knights scoreless for the first three minutes of play in the second quarter, giving them a 31-7 lead. Another three-pointer ended the Knights’ drought, making the score 31-10 with seven minutes left to play. The two teams traded shots, but a layup by Jeanine Brandsma and Perkins ended the first half with the Govs leading 44-17.

The Governors and the Knights each endured a scoring drought from 5:39 to 2:04, which ended with another three-pointer from Smith, making the score 55-22. Jade Rucker responded with a layup with less than a minute remaining, but a layup by Smith ended the third quarter with the Govs leading 57-24.

A three-pointer by Rucker opened the fourth quarter, giving the APSU Govs a 60-24 lead. The two teams traded shots, as a three-pointer by Smith got the Knights as close as 27 at 64-37 with 1:10 left in the game.

A three-pointer by Rucker got the Govs back up 67-37; however, Mariah Daniels’ jumper ended the game, giving the APSU Govs the 67-39 win to remain undefeated on the road.

The Difference

Shooting. The Governors shot 43.1 percent from the field compared to the Knights’ 31.8. APSU also had 25 field goals compared to Bellarmine’s 14.

Inside The Box Score

Jade Rucker led with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Kyra Perkins had 13 points, going three-for-four from the three-point line.

JaNiah Newell led with five assists.

Ines Gnahore and Newell each had three steals.

The Governors outscored the Knights 29-12 off turnovers, 24-12 in the paint, 11-4 on second chances, 10-2 on fast breaks, and 37-8 from the bench.

