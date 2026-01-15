Clarksville Obituary: Averitt Lewis Hagewood

Clarksville, TN – Averitt Lewis Hagewood, age 74, of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 10th, 2026.

Averitt was born on December 28th, 1951 in Southside, TN to the late Sterling T. Hagewood and Climmie Davis. Averitt was also preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Jo and Sam Henry Hagewood.

Averitt is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Ella Mai Hagewood; sons, Donald “Donnie” Lewis Hagewood and Sammy Joe Hagewood; daughters, Connie Lynn Thompson; sisters, Helen Lewis; grandchildren, Kenneth Ray Thompson, Steven Lewis Thompson, Joseph Robert Hagewood, Jackson Averitt Hagewood, and Sterling Wyatt Hagewood; great granddaughter, Cheyenne Rae Thompson.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 16th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 15th, 2026 from 4:00pm-7:00pm and Friday, January 16th, 2026 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Burial will be at the Hagewood Family Farm, located at 3730 Oak Ridge Road, Palmyra, TN 37142.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com