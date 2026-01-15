Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Beard Rye

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Beard Rye, age 89 formerly of Erin, TN, passed away January 13th, 2026 at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00pm Friday, January 16th, 2026 at Rye Cemetery with Bro. Roy Buchanan officiating.
Margaret entered this life on January 21st, 1936 in Erin, TN, one of ten children to the late Travis Beard and Eunice Parchman Beard. Margaret became employed by the Houston County Board of Education in 1955 where she remained employed until 1976.
After making a career change, she went on to have a fruitful career with Mitchums Hardware and Pharmacy from 1976 until her time of retirement in 1995. Margaret had a great love for her family and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Rye; siblings, Donald Beard, Naomi Beard Kuykendall, Elbert Beard, Paul Beard, Oliver Beard, Eugenia Beard Castleberry, and Mike Beard.
Survivors include her loving siblings, Golda Beard Smith, Terry Beard, and a numerous nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Serving as pallbearers will be John Beard, William Beard, Scott Beard, Trevor Beard, Jodey Beard, Jason Beard, Jacob Beard, and Sherwin Smith.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
