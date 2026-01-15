Clarksville Police Arrest Three in January Purse-Snatching Cases, $40K Bond Set for Adult Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives with the District 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, along with CPD’s Intel Analyst, have been diligently working to identify those responsible for the purse snatching incidents that occurred on January 2nd and January 8th, 2026.

As a result of detailed investigative work, detectives identified and arrested two juvenile suspects on January 13th, 2026. Information about those arrests was temporarily withheld to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation and to assist detectives in locating the third suspect.

That suspect, 20-year-old Michael Deshawn Holt, was identified as the individual captured on surveillance video during the January 8th incident at Sam’s Club, located at 3315 Guthrie Highway. Holt was taken into custody yesterday afternoon at approximately 12:50pm, transported to the District 3 precinct for an interview, and later booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond has been set at $40,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. All three have been charged with Robbery, and additional charges are pending. The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the community for its assistance in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.

“Our detectives moved quickly and deliberately to identify the individuals involved in these crimes,” said Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine. “Thanks to their hard work and the cooperation of our community, the suspects have now been located. We take crimes that target our citizens very seriously, and we will continue to hold offenders accountable while working to keep Clarksville safe.”

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective E. Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5681