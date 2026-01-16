Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts In-State ASUN Foe Lipscomb at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (11-4 | 3-2 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (5-11 | 2-3 ASUN)

Saturday, January 17th, 2026 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – After their eighth straight road victory, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home to face in-state Atlantic Sun Conference rival Lipscomb on Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena. The game tips off at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (11-4, 3-2 ASUN) took a commanding 67-39 victory at Bellarmine on Thursday. Jade Rucker paced the APSU Govs with 16 points, marking her first game as the leading scorer. Kyra Perkins had 13 points, shooting three-for-four from the three-point line.

The Governors bench outscored the Knights’ 37-8 and outrebounded them 40-28.

Anovia Sheals leads the team with 13.9 points per game and a 76.7 free-throw percentage. The reigning Sixth Woman of the Year has seen double-figure scoring in 13 of 15 games this season.

Lipscomb (5-11, 2-3 ASUN) took a 69-60 loss at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday. Molly Heard led the Bisons with 17 points despite the loss, as Hope Counts and Taylor Bowen also saw double figures.

Heard leads the Bisons with 13.0 points per game, seeing double figures in 11 games.

The Bisons picked up their first ASUN win of the season with a 67-65 decision at North Florida, January 1st, and their second with a 67-53 win against Stetson, January 8th.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with a 10.0 rebound margin, 15.1 offensive rebounds, and a 55.4 scoring defense.

Their 43.4 field-goal percentage and 36.2 field-goal percentage defense rank second.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the ASUN with 3.4 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is third in the conference with a 40.3 field-goal percentage and 76.7 free-throw percentage.

About the Lipscomb Bisons

Sheals’ Her 13.9 points per game rank fourth.Sheals has seen double-figures in 13 out of 14 games played this season, with two 20-point performances. Mya Williams leads APSU with 1.3 three-pointers per game and 19 made three-pointers.

Lipscomb is first in the ASUN with 5.3 blocks per game. Their 7.0 three-pointers per game rank fourth.

Molly Heard is first in the league with 36 blocks, 2.25 blocks per game, and 2.13 steals per game.

McKayla Miller’s 27 blocks and 1.69 blocks per game rank second.

Miller’s 1.88 three-pointers per game are fourth in the ASUN.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

After they take on the Bisons, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads back to the Sunshine state for a January 22nd 6:00pm CT (7:00pm ET) game at Florida Gulf Coast.