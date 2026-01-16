49.8 F
Clarksville
Friday, January 16, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Carlos Lewis
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Carlos Lewis

July 3rd, 1989 — January 10th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Carlos Lewis
Carlos Lewis

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Carlos Lewis, age 36, passed away on January 10th, 2026. Born on July 3rd, 1989, Carlos will be remembered for his kind heart, quiet strength, and the love he shared with those around him.

Carlos had a warm spirit and an easy smile that made others feel welcome. He valued family, friendship, and faith, and he approached life with sincerity and compassion. Those who knew him best will remember his willingness to help others, his loyalty to the people he loved, and the genuine care he showed in both words and actions. His presence left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Kenwood Baptist Church. A memorial service celebrating Carlos’s life will follow at 11:00am at the church.

Carlos’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for the life he lived and the love he gave.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Carlos Lewis, please visit our flower store.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Previous article
#24 Tennessee Men’s Basketball Hosts Kentucky in High-Stakes SEC Showdown at Food City Center
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information