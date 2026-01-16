Clarksville Obituary: Carlos Lewis

Clarksville, TN – Carlos Lewis, age 36, passed away on January 10th, 2026. Born on July 3rd, 1989, Carlos will be remembered for his kind heart, quiet strength, and the love he shared with those around him.

Carlos had a warm spirit and an easy smile that made others feel welcome. He valued family, friendship, and faith, and he approached life with sincerity and compassion. Those who knew him best will remember his willingness to help others, his loyalty to the people he loved, and the genuine care he showed in both words and actions. His presence left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Kenwood Baptist Church. A memorial service celebrating Carlos’s life will follow at 11:00am at the church.

Carlos’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, but lovingly remembered for the life he lived and the love he gave.

