Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Greenwell

Clarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Greenwell, age 82 of Erin, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 14th, 2026, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, January 18th, 2026 at Knight Cemetery with Pastor Della Rye officiating.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from 10:00am until 1:30pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home.
Patricia entered this life on September 19th, 1943 in Detroit, MI, daughter to the late Lonnie and Mildred Johnson Burnaine. Patricia was a faithful longtime member of Pine Hill Nazarene Church where she shared her love for music. She previously served as the church pianist where she enjoyed sharing her love for piano and singing with her church family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister to her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Buranine.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Dalton Greenwell; daughters, Jennifer Lynne Greenwell, Janet Dale Greenwell Saint; siblings, Rosalie Young, Brenda Allen, Michael Burnaine; and her precious granddaughter, Lillian Greenwell.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
