Clarksville Obituary: Rebbecca Maya Parker

Clarksville, TN – Rebbecca Maya Parker, age 15, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, January 12th, 2026 at her residence.
Becca was born on December 3rd, 2010 in Hawaii to Curtis Abell and Misun Parker.
Becca is survived by her loving parents, Curtis and Misun Abell; brothers, James, Nathan, Isaiah, Joseph, and Noah Abell.
A celebration of life will be held in Rebbecca’s honor on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 at 12:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 from 10:00am until the hour of service. Burial will follow directly after the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488) Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com