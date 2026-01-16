Clarksville Obituary: Robert D. Niles

Clarksville, TN – Robert D. Niles, age 79 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away January 12th, 2026 at his residence.
Robert entered this life on August 16th, 1946 in Jamestown, NY, son to the late Clark B Niles and Marie Lloyd Niles. Robert faithfully served his country in the United States Army and had a love for the water where he loved to fish.
As a follower of Christ, Robert worked diligently to help build Eagles Rest Church where he remained a faithful member until his time of passing. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle to his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Niles; nephew, Richard Denton; and niece, Sharon Deal.
Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Jan Marie Niles; children, Monica Perez, Tamara Lopez, Jennifer Carr, Jamie Carr, Jeremiah Woodcock, and Joshua Woodcock. Robert also leaves behind his brother, Richard (Kay) Niles; and nieces and nephews, Mark Niles, Brian Niles, and Renee Dennis.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com