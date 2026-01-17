Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Drops First Conference Game of Season at Lipscomb, 82-78

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped its first game of the Atlantic Sun Conference season in an 82-78 decision to Lipscomb, Saturday, at Allen Arena.

Saturday’s tilt featured 26 lead changes and eight ties, with both teams shooting over 45% from the field and at least 75% from the charity stripe.

Rashaud Marshal paced Austin Peay (11-6, 5-1 ASUN) with 23 points – tied for the second-highest scoring game of the junior forward’s career and his most since a scoring 24 against Fisk in the nonconference finale. The game was Marshall’s third time this season leading the Govs in points, and also his ninth time pacing APSU in rebounds with his six tonight.

Each of the first 14 baskets of the night resulted in either a lead change or stalemate. Lipscomb (12-8, 5-1 ASUN) then went on a two-minute, 7-0 run to lead 21-14 with 12:12 remaining in the half. After it extended its lead to as many as nine points, a Marshall hook shot sparked a 13-2 run for APSU over the next five-plus minutes, as the Govs led 29-27 following a Collin Parker three-pointer.

The two sides again battled back and forth, but a step back three by Anton Brookshire gave APSU a two-point lead heading into the break.

Marshall led all scorers with 12 points at the half with the Blytheville, Arkansas native shooting 6-for-8 from the floor in 17 minutes on the court. APSU shot 51.6% (16-31) from the floor and 50% (6-12) from three in the opening period, while limiting the Bisons to just one triple on eight attempts from distance.

Lipscomb regained the lead in the opening 45 seconds of the second half on a three-pointer and maintained the advantage for five minutes until a Brookshire driving layup and Tate McCubbin three gave APSU a two-point lead. After again exchanging lead, a Marshall layup midway through the period tied the game at 55; however, Lipscomb responded with a 7-0 run following a pair of APSU turnovers and a block to force the Govs to force an APSU timeout.

The APSU Govs’ final lead came on a McCubbin triple with 6:10 to play. Lipscomb extended its advantage to as many as six down the final stretch of the game, and, despite the Govs making all seven of their free throw attempts in the final three minutes.

The Difference

The paint. Lipscomb outscored Austin Peay State University 50-38 in the painted area. The Bisons shot 58% (26-45) on two-pointers, while the Governors shot 49% (21-43).

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay fell to 40-40 all-time against the Bisons and 14-19 against Lipscomb in Nashville.

In the loss, the Govs had their ASUN-best seven-game starting streak come to an end. It also was the Govs first loss of the ASUN slate.

Travis Torain played a season-high 18 minutes, with both his six points and five rebounds being his second-highest marks of the season.

Rashaud Marshall had his second-highest scoring game of the season.

Tate McCubbin’s three steals are tied for his second most this season and marked his ninth game with multiple steals this season.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for a pair of games next week, beginning with a Thursday 7:00pm game against Florida Gulf Coast and followed by a Saturday game 4:00pm against Stetson.