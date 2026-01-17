28.3 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season with Matches in South Carolina

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Spring Play Against South Carolina Opponents. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to South Carolina, Sunday-Monday, to start its spring season.

Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Clemence Butavand, Pauline Bruns, and Elena Thiel will compete in singles. Spring signee, Yi-Ching Huang, will make her Governor debut against Presbyterian (Saturday) and Furman (Sunday) in both singles and doubles. Double teams will consist of Huang, Bohlen, Bruns, Thiel, Butavand, and Baranov. Lineups are subject to change. 

Baranov, Katie Oliver, and Bohlen most recently attended the Conference Invitational Championship to conclude the fall season. 

Following the trip to South Carolina, the Governors will travel to Evansville, Indiana, to face Jacksonville State (January 24th). 

Tennessee Department of Revenue Issues Guidance After End of Penny Production
Tennessee Wildlife Agency Identifies First CWD-Positive Deer in Humphreys County
