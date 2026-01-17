City of Clarksville Offices to Close January 19th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, January 19th, 2026, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offices and Fort Defiance will be closed. Recreation Centers and Golf Courses will remain open.

All Parks and Recreation offices and facilities will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 20th.

Clarksville Gas and Water

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Monday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature at www.clarksvillegw.com will be operational.

Drive-up Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and 2215 Madison Street and in-store at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 20th, for regular scheduled hours.