Saturday, January 17, 2026
Clarksville Obituary: Susan P. Jones

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Susan P. Jones, age 65 of Woodlawn, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Tennova Healthcare.

Susan was born on May 20, 1960, in Memphis, TN to Evelyn Joyce Black and the late Ernest Kling Peterson Sr. In addition to her father Susan is also preceded in death by her husband David Jones, and sister Margaret “Peggy” Tapp.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Kim (Wayne) Boaldin, Gabby (Otion) McCluig; brothers, Ernest (Jean) Peterson, Kenneth (Kim) Peterson; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

