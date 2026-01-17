Clarksville Obituary: Susan P. Jones

Clarksville, TN – Susan P. Jones, age 65 of Woodlawn, TN, passed away on Saturday, January 10th, 2026, at Tennova Healthcare.
Susan was born on May 20, 1960, in Memphis, TN to Evelyn Joyce Black and the late Ernest Kling Peterson Sr. In addition to her father Susan is also preceded in death by her husband David Jones, and sister Margaret “Peggy” Tapp.
Susan is survived by her daughters, Kim (Wayne) Boaldin, Gabby (Otion) McCluig; brothers, Ernest (Jean) Peterson, Kenneth (Kim) Peterson; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com