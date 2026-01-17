Tennessee Wildlife Agency Identifies First CWD-Positive Deer in Humphreys County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) received a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test result in a hunter-harvested deer in Humphreys County, the first positive case for Humphreys County. The 2025-26 deer season wrapped up over the weekend of January 10th-11th, with the Young Sportsman hunt.

Potential changes for deer management were discussed at the January meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC). The Commission will meet in March to finalize changes it discussed at the January meeting. To view the January TFWC meeting, click here.

CWD is a progressive, fatal disease of the nervous system of cervids, including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. The agency partners with certified laboratories to test samples, and TWRA has submitted approximately 11,000 samples for testing this hunting season.

Hunter’s participation in CWD testing has been critical for the continued surveillance and monitoring of CWD throughout the state. Hunters were able to access CWD testing through participating taxidermists and meat processors or by using drop-off freezers. For information on CWD, including test results, click here.

About the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.