Clarksville Obituary: Rosa Young

Clarksville, TN – Rosa Young, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Farmer officiating.

Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Rosa entered this life on June 30th, 1947, in Western Samoa to the late Joseph and Fololina Hicks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Rosa was a hardworking, born-again Christian.

She was kindhearted and generous. She spent most of her years as a school teacher and worked various other jobs. In her spare time, Rosa enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, shopping on Amazon, reading her Bible, and singing hymns. She was a member of Gateway Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Young; brother, Vincent Hicks; sister, Dora Tualagi, and uncles, Frank Hicks, and Peter Langkilde.

Survivors include her children, Imeleta Fiaui (Lance), Genevieve Taele (Steve), Judith Solomona (Pete), Mathew Young, Robert Young, Jr. (Analosa), and Phillip Anthony Young; grandchildren, Lanyssa, Landace, Lana-Lei, Donaire, Darrius, Joseph, Joslyn, Josyah, Hannah, Leila, Matthew, Jr., Peninnah; great-grandchildren, Donaireus, Nehemiah, Zaccheus, Amani, and one on the way.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

