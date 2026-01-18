Senator Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Unveil Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act in Congress

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) have introduced the Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act, which would ensure veterans are informed of the rights they have under current law across all U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities and programs:

“Navigating complex statutes, regulations, and internal policies can be confusing, leaving veterans unsure of what to expect or what questions to ask about the resources available to them,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act would ensure veterans are clearly informed of their existing rights regarding VA health care, benefits, and services.”

“As a combat veteran, I’m proud to help establish the Veterans’ Bill of Rights to deliver those who proudly served our country in uniform the information, support, and care they need to live a healthy, successful life,” said Senator Sheehy. “Veterans deserve to know exactly what benefits and services are available and how to access them when they return home, and this bill will empower veterans by increasing transparency, streamlining bureaucracy, and holding the VA accountable to its core mission of serving veterans.”

“Veterans shouldn’t have to wade through red tape just to understand the rights they’ve already earned through their service,” said Senator Tillis. “The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act makes those rights clear and consistent across the VA, so veterans know what to expect and can focus on getting the care and benefits they deserve.”

“Alabama is home to more than 400,000 veterans, and I always hear from them about how tough it is to navigate bureaucratic VA processes,” said Senator Tuberville. “As Alabama’s voice on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I want to do everything I can to make it easier for our veterans. I’m proud to join Senator Blackburn in introducing the Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act to ensure veterans are fully aware of the benefits and services available to them by law. I’ll continue fighting to create a more transparent VA process for our veterans and keep the VA focused on its core mission of serving America’s heroes.”

U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (R-Iowa) is leading the introduction of companion legislation in the House of Representatives:

“Our Veterans continue to sacrifice for our freedoms, and now it is our duty to remove the red-tape and provide them with the protections they need,” said Representative Miller-Meeks. “For too long, veterans have faced delays when seeking care. I’m proud to champion this legislation with Senator Blackburn to put our veterans first, deliver timely, high-quality care they’ve earned, and hold the VA accountable to the men and women it serves.”

Background

Veterans’ benefits and health care protections are already established throughout federal law, but many veterans report difficulty understanding what rights and options are available to them when interacting with the VA.

Information is often fragmented across statutes, regulations, and internal policies, leaving veterans unsure what to expect or what questions to ask during appointments, claims processing, or appeals.

The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act directs the VA to be more explicit, consistent, and transparent in informing veterans of the rights they already have under current law.

The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act

The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act would require the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure veterans are clearly informed of their existing rights regarding VA-administered health care, benefits, and services, including:

Access to VA or VA-authorized providers, consistent with eligibility under existing law;

Courtesy, dignity, and respect in all interactions with VA;

Clear, complete information about treatment options and informed consent;

Information on benefits, programs, and services for which the veteran may be eligible;

Ability to apply for benefits at any time with clear eligibility explanations;

Ability to seek care or raise concerns without retaliation or adverse action;

Protection of personal information and medical records under existing law;

Complaint filing with timely investigation and resolution;

Transparent, written communication on claims, benefits, and appeals; and

Access to appeals and fair hearings under existing processes.

This legislation would also require the VA to integrate this information into patient-facing materials, employee training, and to prominently display it at VA facilities and online.

Click here for bill text.

Endorsements

The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act is endorsed by Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), Special Operations Association of America (SOAA), Veteran Action, and Concerned Veterans for America (CVA):

“Senator Blackburn’s Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act of 2025 addresses a fundamental hurdle between our nation’s veterans and their access to care: Veterans cannot exercise their benefits if they are not informed of their rights. This legislation strengthens transparency and accountability across the VA, ensuring that Veterans are afforded the dignity and respect they have earned through their service,” said Jeremy Thompson, Executive Director, SOAA.

“Our veterans fulfilled their duty to America. Now America must fulfill its duty to them. Senator Blackburn is a true champion for America’s veterans. The Veterans’ Bill of Rights ensures that every veteran receives the respect, dignity, and care they have earned,” said Mark Lucas, Founder & President, Veteran Action.

“Veterans have served our nation, and they deserve the same timely access to health care, mental health support, housing, education, and job opportunities as any other American. The Veterans’ Bill of Rights Act ensures these essential services are delivered transparently, efficiently, and without unnecessary bureaucratic barriers. By codifying these rights and modernizing VA services, we empower veterans to continue serving their communities long after their military service ends. CVA strongly supports this legislation,” said John Vick, Executive Director, Concerned Veterans for America.

