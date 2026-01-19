Clarksville Obituary: Frank E. Wallace

Clarksville, TN – Frank E. Wallace, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday January 16th, 2026 with his family by his side.

Frankie was born on November 7th, 1944 in Clarksville, TN. He was the son of the late Russell Edward Wallace and Rebecca Carter Wallace. He was preceded in death by his brother, Russell (Judy) Wallace Jr., and sister, Shirley (Wayne) Yarbrough.

Frankie is survived by his loving wife, Linda Grice Wallace, of sixty years; daughters, Camille (Andy) Ozores of Albuquerque, NM, and Sandy (Scott) Pope of Clarksville, TN. Brother, Bill (Jan) Wallace, and grandchildren, Olivia Ozores, Chandler, and Chesney Pope, many nephews and nieces, and lifelong best friends.

Frankie worked for the Leaf Chronicle starting at a very young age and retired from Trane in 2006. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at First United Methodist Church in Clarksville, TN many years ago. He was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN where he enjoyed attending Church services, his Sunday School class and social gatherings with his church friends.

Frankie enjoyed using many of his Handyman skills around his home, in his yard, and for his family. He was known for his precise care of his vehicles and his John Deere mower. Frankie was a quiet and respectful gentleman but he was always stirring up a joke or planning his next trick. He was a persistent provider and Godly leader for his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Frankie on Sunday, January 25th, 2026 at Hilldale Baptist Church at 2:00pm. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 from 1:00 4:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home and Sunday, January 25th, 2026 from 12:00 until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com