Clarksville Obituary: Timothy Morris Dunn

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Timothy Morris Dunn, age 60, of Clarksville, TN will be Friday, January 23rd, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY, where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until the time of the service.
Timothy, affectionately known as Tim, was born on May 13th, 1965 in Clarksville. He passed away on January 17th, 2026. Tim was a graduate of Northeast High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy where he proudly served his country.
He never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. Tim enjoyed playing cards, reading, crafts, and cheering on the University of Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Morris Dunn and step-father, Don Winters. Tim is survived by his mother, Virginia Winters; children: Lauren Dunnavant, Justin Dunn, and Courtney (Austin Ellis) Dunn; siblings: Sandra (Terry) Bates, Donna (Brad) Williams, Carol (Steve) Brown, and Beth (Harry) Tarpley; and 4 grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be: Terry Bates, Jim Shamwell, Jeff Long, Chuck Jones, Austin Ellis, and Dave Kulback.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Please visit Tim’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
