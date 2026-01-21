Clarksville Obituary: Gai Thi Hoyt

Clarksville, TN – Gai Thi Hoyt passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2026, at her home in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 88.
Born on September 12th, 1937, Gai built a beautiful life rooted in family, love, and generosity. She was the heart of her home, and nothing brought her more joy than caring for those she loved. Her kitchen was a place of warmth and laughter, where she lovingly prepared favorite Vietnamese dishes for each family member’s birthday. These moments of cooking, celebrating, and simply being together were among her most treasured memories.
When she wasn’t in the kitchen, Gai could often be found tending to her beloved flower beds around her home, where she found peace and purpose in nurturing beauty to life. She also lovingly cared for a vegetable garden, which she proudly shared with her family and friends. True to her generous spirit, she never hesitated to share the abundance of her garden with others.
Gai had a playful, silly side that shone brightest with her grandchildren. Her humor, expressions, and lighthearted mischief were especially adored by them, creating bonds filled with laughter and unforgettable moments. To her family, she was not only a caretaker but a source of comfort, joy, and unconditional love. Her greatest joy was her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She poured her heart into her family’s happiness and leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and cherished memories that will live on through them.
Gai was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Terry Heap, and her devoted son, Gene Van Hoyt. She is survived by her loving daughters, Yen Hoyt (Ronnie Waller) and Sara (Hector) Guerra, and her daughter-in-law, Paula Towne-Hoyt. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Antonio Jett, Shanai Jett, Kayla (Will) Thornberry, and Austin (Alex) Guerra; her great-granddaughters, Taliyah and Sarena Arnold; great-grandsons, Tristen and Adam Kelly and Xavier Thornberry; bonus great-grandson Ty Waller; bonus great-granddaughter Bre Thornberry.
Visitation will be held at McReynolds, Nave & Larson Funeral Home from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Friday, January 23rd, 2026. A private family service will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, where she will be laid to rest.
The family sincerely thanks everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and love during this time of deep loss. Forever Loved, Forever Remembered.
