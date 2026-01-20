Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 20th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 20th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Cassie is a young female Australian Shepherd mix. She is vetted, spayed and can go home the same day. Please do research on this breed if you are not familiar. They do require lots of exercise and challenging toys to help channel energy. They are usually good around children. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Penelope is a young female Mountain Dog mix breed. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. Come take her out in the yard and see what wonderful addition to your family she will be.

Bella B is a very sweet adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and microchipped so she can go home the same day.

Paprika is a young adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Check her out in the Cat room.

Olivia is a young female domestic shorthair mix kitten. She is vetted, will be spayed upon her adoption and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Dani is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter box trained. He can go home the same day. He will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750, or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Thunder is a 6 month old male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Thunder takes a beat to warm up and he's learning the world is not so scary. He is good with cats and can live with another kitty. No children or dogs please.

Thunder is a 6 month old male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Thunder takes a beat to warm up and he’s learning the world is not so scary. He is good with cats and can live with another kitty. No children or dogs please.

He needs a family willing to go slow, let him set the pace and with patience, gentle voices, slow movements and calm environment he will continue to thrive. He loves splashing in water dishes and he’s discovered shredding toilet paper rolls is wonderful! Thunder is just gorgeous, playful and full of love.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook, or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Coco is a sweet 3 month old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a little shy initially but as she gets more comfortable and warms up she is just a delight. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and on flea and HW preventatives. He does very well in his kennel too. Stretch is good with people, very sweet and will need a meet and greet if other pets and children are in the home.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He has a wonderful temperament but just hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children and meet and greets are just protocol and policy if other animals are in the home. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Hunter is an adult male German Shepherd mix. He is fully vetted, crate trained and doing great with house training. He is neutered and does well with kids, walks nicely on a leash for outdoor adventures and would do well with other dogs after a meet and greet. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Hunter is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Betty is a beautiful 1 year old female Australian Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and house trained. She does well with kids, other dogs and just unknown at this time how she is with cats. She is fun, spirited and will make a fabulous jogging and adventure companion.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Audrey is a 2 year old female medium to long hair Tabby and White beauty. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a bundle of joy and loves being held. She does well with other cats with proper introductions. Audrey will need an adopter/family committed to continuing her regular brushings to keep her coat in its best shape.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Checkers is a 9 month old mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house/crate trained. He is just the sweetest boy and has done well with children, cats and other dogs. Checkers needs a quiet, patient and compassionate family to show him what love is all about.

To complete an application now and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/tres or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee is a young adult female Labrador/St. Bernard mix. She is fully vetted, kennel trained and spayed. Banshee is good with other dogs, unknown around children but no cats please. She is very food motivated and loves attention and belly rubs! She is fine playing with other dogs but is good at being the center of attention as well. Meet and greets are required.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page /www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call 931.801-.907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Batty is a one year old female mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Batty had some work done on her hips, so while she loves kids and other dogs she needs a home with older, calm children and no large dogs; as she can not rough house. She is so beyond funny, loving and playful. Batty will be a wonderful addition to your family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Salmon Pruitt is a 4 month old female exotic Torbi. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She does well with other cats, gentle dogs (with proper introductions) and children.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with her please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com