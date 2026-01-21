APSU Women’s Basketball Travels to Florida Gulf Coast for Thursday Night ASUN Showdown

Austin Peay (11-5 | 3-3 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast (9-8 | 5-1 ASUN)

Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 | 6:00pm CT / 7:00pm ET

Fort Myers, FL | Alico Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to the Sunshine State for a Thursday night matchup at Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). The game begins at 6:00pm CT (7:00pm ET).

Austin Peay 11-5 (3-3 ASUN) fell 45-51 to Lipscomb, January 17th. JaNiah Newell paced the Govs with her 12-point performance as Anovia Sheals had 10 points and six rebounds.

Sheals has scored double figures in 14 of 16 games this season. The sophomore is leading the APSU Govs with 13.7 points per game and two 20-point performances.

Florida Gulf Coast (9-8, 5-1 ASUN) most recently defeated Queens 65-45 on January 17th. Nay Staton led the Eagles with 15 points as Jordan Campbell had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Sinai Douglas leads FGCU on the year with 10.5 points per game, with Nay Staton averaging 10.2

The Eagles had their 58-game ASUN game-winning streak broken by West Georgia, Jan. 15, with a 56-63 decision in Carrollton, Georgia.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two teams, with the Eagles leading the all-time series 7-0.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the ASUN with a 9.1 rebound margin, 15.1 offensive rebounds, and a 55.1 scoring defense.

Their 26.3 bench points and 36.3 field-goal percentage defense rank second.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the ASUN with 3.3 assists per game.

Anovia Sheals is fourth in the conference with a 76.7 free-throw percentage.

Sheals has seen double-figures in 14 out of 16 games played this season, with two 20-point performances.

Mya Williams leads APSU with 1.3 three-pointers per game and 19 made three-pointers.

About the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast is first in the conference with a 43.7 field-goal percentage. Their 25.4 three-point percentage defense ranks second.

Sinai Douglas is third in the league with her 1.20 assist/turnover ratio.

Douglas leads the Eagles with 1.2 three-pointers per game.

Nay Staton leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Ausitn Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.