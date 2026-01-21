43.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Austin Peay Stat University Men’s Basketball Adjusts Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson Games Due to Winter Storm Threat

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sports announces in anticipation of the expected snow and ice storm on Friday night and throughout the weekend, and in an effort to ensure the traveling teams get home ahead of the weather difficulties, the Atlantic Sun Conference schools that will likely be affected, in consultation with the ASUN Conference office, have moved this week’s games as follows: 

  • Stetson at Lipscomb  – 12:00pm, Thursday, January 22nd
  • FGCU at APSU – 12:00pm, Thursday, January 22nd
  • FGCU at Lipscomb – 12:00pm, Friday, January 23rd
  • Stetson at APSU – 12:00pm, Friday, January 23rd

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled game time. Fans who are unable to attend should contact their original point of purchase to request a refund. 

