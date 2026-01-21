Austin Peay Stat University Men’s Basketball Adjusts Florida Gulf Coast, Stetson Games Due to Winter Storm Threat

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) sports announces in anticipation of the expected snow and ice storm on Friday night and throughout the weekend, and in an effort to ensure the traveling teams get home ahead of the weather difficulties, the Atlantic Sun Conference schools that will likely be affected, in consultation with the ASUN Conference office, have moved this week’s games as follows:

Stetson at Lipscomb – 12:00pm, Thursday, January 22nd

FGCU at APSU – 12:00pm, Thursday, January 22nd

FGCU at Lipscomb – 12:00pm, Friday, January 23rd

Stetson at APSU – 12:00pm, Friday, January 23rd

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled game time. Fans who are unable to attend should contact their original point of purchase to request a refund.