Clarksville Obituary: Joanetta “Joan” Downs

Clarksville, TN – Joanetta “Joan” Downs, age 70 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away January 21st, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey and Bro. Randy Spurgeon officiating. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery.

The Downs family will receive friends from 11:30am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.

Joan entered this life on July 4th, 1955 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Eugene “Bud” Smith and Irene Howell Smith. Joan was a faithful member of Elk Creek Baptist Church and had a love for working in her yard, canning, and crafting. She was known to be the best cook ever, and had a deep love for her family; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul “Buster” Smith, Jimmy “Babe” Smith, and Linda Gibbs.

Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Tracy Downs; brother, Rudy Smith; sister-in-law, Jinny Biggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, and great-nephews. Joan also leaves behind her precious dog, Zipper.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 862 Elk Creek Road, Cumberland City, TN, 37050, and or The Lowry Cemetery Fund, 268 Little Fork Rd, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.

