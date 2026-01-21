Clarksville Obituary: Joanetta “Joan” Downs

Clarksville, TN – Joanetta “Joan” Downs, age 70 of Cumberland City, TN, passed away January 21st, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, January 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey and Bro. Randy Spurgeon officiating. Burial will follow in Lowry Cemetery.
The Downs family will receive friends from 11:30am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.
Joan entered this life on July 4th, 1955 in Houston County, TN, daughter to the late Eugene “Bud” Smith and Irene Howell Smith. Joan was a faithful member of Elk Creek Baptist Church and had a love for working in her yard, canning, and crafting. She was known to be the best cook ever, and had a deep love for her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul “Buster” Smith, Jimmy “Babe” Smith, and Linda Gibbs.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Tracy Downs; brother, Rudy Smith; sister-in-law, Jinny Biggs; and a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces, and great-nephews. Joan also leaves behind her precious dog, Zipper.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elk Creek Baptist Church, 862 Elk Creek Road, Cumberland City, TN, 37050, and or The Lowry Cemetery Fund, 268 Little Fork Rd, Cumberland City, TN, 37050.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com