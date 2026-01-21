Clarksville Obituary: Olive Ann “Sissy” Tanner

Clarksville, TN – Olive Ann “Sissy” Tanner, age 98, formerly of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 18th, 2026, at Dover Care Center in Dover, TN.

A Celebration of her Life is planned for Friday, March 27th, 2026, at 12:00pm, where friends and family will gather to celebrate her wonderful, long life in the beautiful spring sunshine.

Sissy entered this life on December 17th, 1927, in Stewart, TN, the eldest daughter of 10, to the late Murray Clyde Webb and Ruby May Allison Webb. She spent her early life on the banks of Dancer Branch, where she cared for her younger siblings, tended the family farm, and learned one of her many passions, cooking.

She left home in her teens to pursue a better life in Detroit, Michigan, where she lived for almost 30 years, raising and loving three beautiful boys: Jimmy, Robert, and Bill. She then moved back home to Tennessee, where she met and married the love of her life, Ewing. Shortly after, she faced an unprecedented tragedy when she lost her middle son, Robert Earl, 17, in an automobile accident that not only left Ann physically injured but also heartbroken.

However, she managed to overcome this terrible loss by leaning on her husband, sons, and step-children (Joe, Carl, Sam, and Betty). Together, Ewing and Ann welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Robbie, a year later, both understanding and appreciating life’s perseverance.

She spent many years as a pillar of the community, serving meals to others at Tennessee Ridge Elementary School as well as the Houston County Jail. She was a long-time member of the Erin Church of God of Prophecy alongside her husband and former Pastor, Ewing.

After the loss of her husband in 1997, Ann vowed never to remarry as “a love like that doesn’t come around twice,” and devoted the rest of her life to loving and caring for her family. She spent the latter part of her years as a door greeter at the Dickson Walmart and playing Bingo with friends at the J.D. Lewis Senior Citizen Center. Although Ann faced many hardships in her life, she always persevered, leaning on the Lord, Jesus Christ, as well as her loving family.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again for Ann, losing yet another son, Jimmy, in 2023. Although this was yet another hardship, she faced it with an unbreakable spirit and never let it dim her light. She remained an inspirational matriarch, not only to her family but also to her chosen, blended family she called her own. She touched many lives through her guidance, character, unconditional love, and support, and was a model for steadfast strength, which will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Ewing Tanner; sons Robert and Jimmy Bridges; step-son Carl Tanner; brothers, Looney, Wendel, Clyde, and George Webb. She was also preceded in death by her loving younger sisters, Mary Nickoli, Jenny Bradley, and Carolyn Hojanaki, and brothers-in-law, Lee Dunavant, Fred Voran, Bob Nickoli, Marvin Bradley, and John Hojanaki. She is also preceded by her loving sisters-in-law, Thelma Lewis, Faye Tomlinson, Lilly Self, Gwenola Self, and Leola Mathis; as well as her brother-in-law Artie Tanner.

Survivors include her loving daughter, Robbie Tanner Higgins (Leo Knowles); sons, Bill Bridges (Becky), Joe Tanner, and step-son Samuel Tanner (Lee); sisters, Bonnie Dunavant (Al Fraizer) and Barbara Voran. She also leaves behind her dear grandchildren, Olivia Moore, Nicki Higgins Bradford (Brandon), Jacob Higgins (Lari), James K. Bridges, Lynn Bridges, Robert Bridges, Holly Bridges, Nathan Bridges, Joseph and Michael Tanner, Tiffanie Hermanson, Cody, Sean, and Terry Tanner. Malina Hudson, Elizabeth Tanner, and Micheal Tanner. Sissy was also blessed with many great-grandchildren Kris Bridges, Chelsea Bridges, Jackson Bridges, Megan McGowan, Gracie Hermanson, Nathan Reed, Lacy Middleton, Crystal Harp, Paisley Moore, Kacelynn Rye, Mallory Rye, Brilee Bradford, Brantley Higgins, Addison Higgins and great great-grandchildren; Kaylen Bridges, Piper McGowan, and Wylie Middleton, as well as step-grandson Robert Trent and his children Kim Gordon, Kevin Trent, and step-great grandchildren Genevieve and Gianna Gordon, and Dane and Addison Trent. Ann also leaves behind her loving sister-in-law, Shirley Tanner Hooper (Charles), and brother-in-law, Virgil Tanner, along with a slew of beloved nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made for Mrs. Tanner to Nave Funeral Home directly, and are very much needed and greatly appreciated. Donations may be made by calling 931.289.4277 or online at www.navefuneralhomes.com/payments

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061, NaveFuneralHomes.com.