Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Dominates Florida Gulf Coast 83-62 at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Matt Enright led four in double figures with 19 points, as the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team remained undefeated at home following an 83-63 thrashing of Florida Gulf Coast, Thursday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Enright’s 19 points are a season-high, while the St. Louis, Missouri native also matched his season’s best performance with five three-pointers. Rashaud Marshall followed Enright in scoring with 14, while also pacing Austin Peay State University in rebounds for the fifth-straight game with eight boards, in addition to three assists and a pair of steals.

For the second time this season, Austin Peay (12-6, 6-1 ASUN) turned the ball over just once in the second half, while forcing Florida Gulf Coast (8-12, 2-5 ASUN) to turn it over seven times across the final 20 minutes.

Florida Gulf Coast scored the game’s first basket and held the APSU Govs scoreless for the first minute and half after a pair of APSU turnovers on its first three offensive possessions; however, a Tate McCubbin three-pointer brought up the day’s lone lead change, as the Govs quickly extended its lead to 14-4 after forcing the Eagles to miss eight of their next nine attempts from the floor.

FGCU responded to the Govs’ scoring surge with a three-minute, 10-4 run. The three-point differential was the closest the game would get, though, as a pair of Enright three-pointers sparked a 12-4 run for APSU, who quickly extended its advantage back to double figures.

Four minutes removed from Enright’s back-to-back threes, Collin Parker connected on a pair of shots from beyond the perimeter in as many trips down the court, with Brookshire then following his makes with a three of his own to extend the lead to 16 with 4:07 to play in the period.

APSU led 41-29 at the break, with Collins leading all players with 10 points, four assists, and both he and Brookshire having three steals.

Box Score Bullets

The Governors and Eagles traded scores for the first four minutes of the second half, until a Collins’ jumper sparked a 6-0 run, as the Govs led 52-35 with 14:27 to play. APSU then extended its lead to 61-41 midway through the period.Marshall scored six of APSU’s next six points over the next three-and-a-half minutes and an Enright triple – his fourth of the day – was followed by back-to-back triples by McCubbin. The Govs then put the final bow on the game with a Travis Torain layup and Enright triple in the final 90 seconds of regulation.

Austin Peay State University earned its third-straight win against Florida Gulf Coast and now is 5-2 in the series with a 3-0 mark against the Eagles in Clarksville.

With the win, its eighth-straight home victory, Austin Peay State University matched the longest winning streak in F&M Bank Arena history. That mark is tied with a December 5th, 2023 – February 10th, 2024 mark in the facility’s first season and is the longest since an 18-game winning streak that spanned three seasons (2/21/19-12/14/20).

With the win, head coach Corey Gipson became the third head coach in program history with at least 12 wins in each of their first three seasons at the helm of Governors basketball. He is joined by Matt Figger (2017-20) and David B. Aaron (1946-49). Aaron’s mark came before the Governors were a Division I institution and when they were a member of the Volunteer State Athletic Conference.

Austin Peay State University forced 18 FGCU turnovers and now has forced at least 15 turnovers in 10-of-18 games this season with at least 11 every game.

Matt Enright led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the first time this season with his season-high 19 points. Enright’s five three-pointers are tied for a season-high and tied for the second-most by a Gov this season.

Anton Brookshire had a career-high four steals in the win.

The ASUN’s steals leader, Zyree Collins, tallied a trio of takeaways against the Eagles and now has at least one steal in 16-of-18 games with multiple steals in 11 games, including in nine of APSU’s last 10 games.

Zyree Collins also scored in double figures for the 14th time this season with his 12 points, while his five assists are the sixth-most of his freshman campaign.

Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall started for the seventh-straight game. APSU is 7-1 on the season when the group starts.

With Tate McCubbin’s three-pointer 1:44 into the game, Austin Peay State University extended its streak of consecutive games with a three to 752 – a stretch that began February 23rd, 2002 against Southeast Missouri.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team prepares for a quick turnaround and host Stetson for a noon tipoff at F&M Bank Arena.