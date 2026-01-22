Austin Peay Women’s Basketball Defeats Florida Gulf Coast 74-66

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up its first-ever win against Florida Gulf Coast with a 74-66 victory, Thursday, at Alico Arena.

The win lifted the Governors to a perfect 9-0 road record.

Led by Kyra Perkins’ 19 points, the win marked FGCU’s first home Atlantic Sun Conference loss since they fell to Stetson, 55-58, on February 12th, 2022.

Austin Peay (12-5, 4-3 ASUN) and Florida Gulf Coast (9-9, 5-2 ASUN) exchanged shots to open the game, seeing four ties in the first quarter. A three-point play by Jeanine Brandsma gave the Govs their first lead at 10-9 with four minutes remaining in the opening frame. A layup by Eve Alexander would give the Eagles their lead back at 11-10, but the Govs ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run to lead 16-13.

Layups by Mya Williams and Lameria Thomas extended the APSU Govs’ lead to seven at 20-13, less than two minutes into the second quarter. FGCU battled back, as a quick 8-2 run gave them their lead back at 27-25 with five minutes remaining in the half. The two teams traded shots, as a three-pointer by JaNiah Newell tied the game with a minute and a half left before the break. Shameir Quimbey’s free throw gave the Eagles a lead, but a three-pointer by Mya Williams gave the Govs a 37-35 lead at the half.

The Governors had their largest lead of the game with an 11-point difference at 57-46 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. A layup by Anna Mortag cut the Eagles’ deficit to nine at 57-48 to end the third quarter.

Florida Gulf Coast attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, opening the quarter on a 7-0 run to get within two with 7:46 remaining. Anovia Sheals’ layup ended FGCU’s run, but the Eagles responded with free throws to tie the game with six and a half minutes remaining.

Free throws by the Eagles and a layup by Alexander would get them as close as 68-66 with 1:44 remaining, but layups by Jim’Miyah Branton and Sheals paired with free throws by Kyra Perkins would give the APSU Govs their first-ever victory over Florida Gulf Coast with a commanding 74-66 decision.

The Difference

Points in the paint and bench points. The Governors outscored the Eagles 40-22 in the paint and 45-24 from the bench.

Inside The Box Score

Kyra Perkins led Austin Peay State University with a career high 19 points.

Anovia Sheals had 14 points, marking her 15th game of the season with double figures.

Jim’Miyah Branton had 10 points and a team-high five assists.

Branton and Perkins each had three steals.

Lameria Thomas shot four-for-four from the field and grabbed a team high eight rebounds.

The Governors outscored the Eagles 40-22 in the paint, 45-22 from the bench, and 7-5 off second chances.

